Conflux Price Reaches $0.20 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $581.67 million and $127.10 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,262.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00317004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00977455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00544690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00064078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,978,949,199 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,978,836,722.2548137 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21408237 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $87,969,551.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

