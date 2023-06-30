CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,304,000 after acquiring an additional 904,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after buying an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 296,337 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,904,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 241,517 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.