Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Trading Down 1.7%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $238.00 and last traded at $242.70. 413,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,270,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

