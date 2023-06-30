ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a growth of 276.7% from the May 31st total of 160,300 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ContraFect Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFRX remained flat at $1.49 during midday trading on Friday. 15,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,123. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $292.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.42.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.83) by $10.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
