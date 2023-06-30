Contrasting HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) & Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HCW Biologics and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCW Biologics N/A -45.59% -38.28% Cara Therapeutics -195.16% -49.31% -43.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HCW Biologics and Cara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCW Biologics $6.72 million 11.80 -$14.90 million ($0.53) -4.17 Cara Therapeutics $41.87 million 3.67 -$85.47 million ($1.56) -1.83

Volatility & Risk

HCW Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cara Therapeutics. HCW Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HCW Biologics and Cara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCW Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cara Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

HCW Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than HCW Biologics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HCW Biologics beats Cara Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. HCW Biologics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis. Its product candidate, including Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat pruritus atopic dermatitis and pruritus non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) associated pruritus; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat pruritus chronic liver disease (CLD) primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and notalgia paresthetica. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd. and Winhealth Pharma for the co-development and commercialization of KORSUVA injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis in China; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

