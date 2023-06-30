Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27. Approximately 78,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,103,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.53.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$683.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$610.06 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.4601504 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.