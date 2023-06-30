Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.42. 850,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,273. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.50%.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.