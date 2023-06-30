Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 31,881,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 31,870,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £6.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

