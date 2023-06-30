Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CJREF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

