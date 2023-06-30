Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CJREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

