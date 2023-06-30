Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.14.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 3.1 %

CJR.B traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.33. 607,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,474. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.