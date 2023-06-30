Cosmos (ATOM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $123.41 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.21 or 0.00030259 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $123.41 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.