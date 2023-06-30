Coston McIsaac & Partners Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.5% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

