Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $3.44 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.48 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

