Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $733,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

OMC stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

