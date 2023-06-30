Coston McIsaac & Partners Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1,589.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $204.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.81.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.