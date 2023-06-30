Coston McIsaac & Partners Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.9% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.