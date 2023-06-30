Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases 321 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

