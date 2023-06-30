Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes $45,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after buying an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $137.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

