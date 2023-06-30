Coston McIsaac & Partners Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

