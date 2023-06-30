Covenant Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.49 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

