Covenant Partners LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $110.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,513 shares of company stock worth $11,327,453. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

