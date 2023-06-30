Covenant Partners LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $4,152,832. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $395.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

