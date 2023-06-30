Covenant Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,002,000 after buying an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,439,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after buying an additional 160,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $315,323,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

SUI stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

