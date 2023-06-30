Covenant Partners LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Saia by 9.2% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Saia by 472.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 38.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.69.

Saia Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $346.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.50. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $351.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

