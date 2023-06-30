Covenant Partners LLC Sells 770 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUD opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

