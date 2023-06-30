Covenant Partners LLC Sells 911 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

WSM opened at $123.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.44.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

