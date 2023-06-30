Covenant Partners LLC Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $240.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

