CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the May 31st total of 622,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CP ALL Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CVPUF remained flat at $1.76 during trading hours on Friday. CP ALL Public has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.
About CP ALL Public
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CP ALL Public
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.