Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,486.74

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,486.74 ($18.90) and traded as low as GBX 1,312 ($16.68). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,360 ($17.29), with a volume of 55,635 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.24) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of £480.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7,157.89 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,436.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,485.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

