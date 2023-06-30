Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 4,000 ($50.86) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,400 ($43.23).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.32) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,248 ($41.30) on Monday. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,548 ($32.40) and a one year high of GBX 3,394 ($43.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,223.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,128.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,561.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 58.80 ($0.75) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 3,798.08%.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

