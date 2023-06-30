Critical Contrast: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) versus Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Lakeland Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $120.99 million 1.61 $37.43 million $5.10 4.88 Lakeland Financial $281.43 million 4.54 $103.82 million $4.06 12.36

Analyst Ratings

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bankwell Financial Group and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lakeland Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.54%. Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.42%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 27.58% 15.59% 1.25% Lakeland Financial 33.46% 18.55% 1.65%

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Bankwell Financial Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

