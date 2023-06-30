CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.87 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.