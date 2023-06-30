CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Down 75.9% in June

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 44.9 %

OTCMKTS:CUBXF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 65,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,990. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

