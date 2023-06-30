Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Decreased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CW opened at $182.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $125.91 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

