CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CXApp Stock Performance

CXAIW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,317. CXApp has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CXApp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CXApp stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 681,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

