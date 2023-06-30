DA Davidson Upgrades Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) to “Buy”

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Lazydays Price Performance

LAZY stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Lazydays has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 731,627 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,190,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,328,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,755,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,485,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

