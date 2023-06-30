Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23,502.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 581,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,095 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $237.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.50 and a 200-day moving average of $249.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.