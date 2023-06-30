Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Danakali Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBMSF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
About Danakali
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Danakali
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.