Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SBMSF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. The company focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

