Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Daniel J. Kiernan Sells 12,639 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

DRI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.04. 409,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.78 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

