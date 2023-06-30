Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.58.

DAR opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

