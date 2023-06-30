Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $40.08 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

