Decred (DCR) One Day Volume Tops $1.70 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Decred has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $15.49 or 0.00051555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $236.94 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00182130 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030568 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013656 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 289% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,297,367 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.