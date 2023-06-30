Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 771,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 65,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,594. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.