Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 771,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFMTF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 65,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,594. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.