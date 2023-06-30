Dentgroup LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.40. 803,430 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

