Dentgroup LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,884,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 652,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 563,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.98. 66,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.18. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

