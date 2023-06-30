Dentgroup LLC Purchases 3,963 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 111,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,057,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $109.04. 27,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

