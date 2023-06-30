Dentgroup LLC Takes $244,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 143,629 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

