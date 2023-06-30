Dentgroup LLC Takes $244,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 143,629 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

