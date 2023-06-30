Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $34.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,793 shares of company stock worth $847,394. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SMART Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.