DeXe (DEXE) Price Hits $2.07 on Major Exchanges

DeXe (DEXE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, DeXe has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00006781 BTC on popular exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $75.41 million and $816,193.40 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.06738829 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $861,781.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

